Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:03 AM

3009 Galveston Street

3009 Galveston St · No Longer Available
Location

3009 Galveston St, Plano, TX 75075
Caddo Park

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
new construction
Almost NEW!! Refrigerator included. This semi-smart end unit ,3 Bed and 2.5 bath luxury Town home is located in the exceptional Villas of Middleton just off of Independence and Plano Parkway in Plano, Texas. Its a brand new home with many upgrades including granite counter-tops, wood flooring, soft close cabinets, Tank less water heater, video doorbell, smart thermostats among many other outstanding interior features. On the exterior of the home you have wonderful landscaping, front entry 2 Car garage with a Driveway. Natural sunlight.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3009 Galveston Street have any available units?
3009 Galveston Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3009 Galveston Street have?
Some of 3009 Galveston Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3009 Galveston Street currently offering any rent specials?
3009 Galveston Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3009 Galveston Street pet-friendly?
No, 3009 Galveston Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3009 Galveston Street offer parking?
Yes, 3009 Galveston Street offers parking.
Does 3009 Galveston Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3009 Galveston Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3009 Galveston Street have a pool?
No, 3009 Galveston Street does not have a pool.
Does 3009 Galveston Street have accessible units?
No, 3009 Galveston Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3009 Galveston Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3009 Galveston Street does not have units with dishwashers.

