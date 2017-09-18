3009 Galveston Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage new construction

Almost NEW!! Refrigerator included. This semi-smart end unit ,3 Bed and 2.5 bath luxury Town home is located in the exceptional Villas of Middleton just off of Independence and Plano Parkway in Plano, Texas. Its a brand new home with many upgrades including granite counter-tops, wood flooring, soft close cabinets, Tank less water heater, video doorbell, smart thermostats among many other outstanding interior features. On the exterior of the home you have wonderful landscaping, front entry 2 Car garage with a Driveway. Natural sunlight.