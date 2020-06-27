All apartments in Plano
2912 Bellerive Drive

Location

2912 Bellerive Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS IN. NO MORE SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. AVAILABLE DATE CHANGED TO JULY 1st. Charming well loved home! A Must SEE! Prime Plano location, near highways, shopping, and great Frisco schools. Beautiful pool and landscaped backyard with BOB privacy fence. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living and 2 dining. New granite and stainless steel appliances. Tenants are responsible for pool care and lawn maintenance. Contractor chosen by landlord. Pets on case by case basis. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

