2912 Bellerive Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS IN. NO MORE SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. AVAILABLE DATE CHANGED TO JULY 1st. Charming well loved home! A Must SEE! Prime Plano location, near highways, shopping, and great Frisco schools. Beautiful pool and landscaped backyard with BOB privacy fence. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living and 2 dining. New granite and stainless steel appliances. Tenants are responsible for pool care and lawn maintenance. Contractor chosen by landlord. Pets on case by case basis. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.