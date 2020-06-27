2912 Bellerive Drive

Amenities
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS IN. NO MORE SHOWINGS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. AVAILABLE DATE CHANGED TO JULY 1st. Charming well loved home! A Must SEE! Prime Plano location, near highways, shopping, and great Frisco schools. Beautiful pool and landscaped backyard with BOB privacy fence. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 living and 2 dining. New granite and stainless steel appliances. Tenants are responsible for pool care and lawn maintenance. Contractor chosen by landlord. Pets on case by case basis. Includes washer, dryer and refrigerator.