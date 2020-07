Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony

Wonderful East Plano house ready for you to call home! Large covered front porch welcomes you to this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a bonus room. Large living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and breakfast bar to kitchen. Large, fenced back yard. Recent updates include energy efficient windows, smooth surface cooktop and countertops in kitchen. The house is situated in highly sought after Plano neighborhood surrounded by trees, trails & parks.