2905 Jesters Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2905 Jesters Court

2905 Jesters Court · No Longer Available
Location

2905 Jesters Court, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently remodeled beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in Plano. It includes a ss kitchen, appliances, with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops and modern 2-tone colors. It has a large fenced in backyard and is located on a cul-de-sac and within walking distance to schools, a park, and the Santa Fe Trail. 2-vehicle uncovered parking in rear.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be set up in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;
-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for a complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.

* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2905 Jesters Court have any available units?
2905 Jesters Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2905 Jesters Court have?
Some of 2905 Jesters Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2905 Jesters Court currently offering any rent specials?
2905 Jesters Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2905 Jesters Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2905 Jesters Court is pet friendly.
Does 2905 Jesters Court offer parking?
Yes, 2905 Jesters Court offers parking.
Does 2905 Jesters Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2905 Jesters Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2905 Jesters Court have a pool?
No, 2905 Jesters Court does not have a pool.
Does 2905 Jesters Court have accessible units?
No, 2905 Jesters Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2905 Jesters Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2905 Jesters Court has units with dishwashers.

