2905 Jesters Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this recently remodeled beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home in Plano. It includes a ss kitchen, appliances, with upgraded cabinets and granite countertops and modern 2-tone colors. It has a large fenced in backyard and is located on a cul-de-sac and within walking distance to schools, a park, and the Santa Fe Trail. 2-vehicle uncovered parking in rear.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - utilities must be set up in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;

-- Application Information: App fee required per adult over 18 yrs old for a complete background check, including but not limited to 3 years of rental history, combined gross income must equal or exceed x3 times monthly rent.



* All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.