All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2901 Camp Wood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2901 Camp Wood Court
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:29 AM

2901 Camp Wood Court

2901 Camp Wood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2901 Camp Wood Court, Plano, TX 75025
Hunters Glen

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Immaculate 1 Story 4 Bedrooms home on a Cul De Sac in Plano! Great Location! Updated home with Wood Flooring in all Bedrooms, 2 living areas. Split floor Plan, great for privacy. Open, bright and spacious. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Updated light fixtures and faucets. Large Kitchen offers granite counter tops, island, plenty of storage, breakfast nook, study desk. Family room with Fireplace. Bathrooms has granite counter tops, neutral color ceramic tile. Master bathroom has separate shower and tub, double sink. Well maintained home close to shopping, restaurants and library! Nice size backyard with trees and wood fence. Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Camp Wood Court have any available units?
2901 Camp Wood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Camp Wood Court have?
Some of 2901 Camp Wood Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Camp Wood Court currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Camp Wood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Camp Wood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Camp Wood Court is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Camp Wood Court offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Camp Wood Court offers parking.
Does 2901 Camp Wood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Camp Wood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Camp Wood Court have a pool?
No, 2901 Camp Wood Court does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Camp Wood Court have accessible units?
No, 2901 Camp Wood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Camp Wood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2901 Camp Wood Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District