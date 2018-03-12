2901 Camp Wood Court

Amenities

Immaculate 1 Story 4 Bedrooms home on a Cul De Sac in Plano! Great Location! Updated home with Wood Flooring in all Bedrooms, 2 living areas. Split floor Plan, great for privacy. Open, bright and spacious. Vaulted ceiling in living room. Updated light fixtures and faucets. Large Kitchen offers granite counter tops, island, plenty of storage, breakfast nook, study desk. Family room with Fireplace. Bathrooms has granite counter tops, neutral color ceramic tile. Master bathroom has separate shower and tub, double sink. Well maintained home close to shopping, restaurants and library! Nice size backyard with trees and wood fence. Pets are case by case.