2900 Bellerive Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:09 PM

2900 Bellerive Drive

2900 Bellerive Drive
Location

2900 Bellerive Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Charming 1 story in Ridgeview Ranch! Large corner lot with walking distance to pool, clubhouse, tennis and Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course! Inviting Home features Formal Living and Dining, Study or 4th bedroom, Beautiful Granite Countertops in Eat In Kitchen, with 42 in cabinets and gas cooktop. Newer Appliances. Opens up to Large Family Room, great for entertaining and Family Time! Large backyard with playset. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. TAR application plus proof of income, DL and $55 app fee per adult 18 and older. Pets on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Bellerive Drive have any available units?
2900 Bellerive Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2900 Bellerive Drive have?
Some of 2900 Bellerive Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2900 Bellerive Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Bellerive Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Bellerive Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Bellerive Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Bellerive Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2900 Bellerive Drive offers parking.
Does 2900 Bellerive Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2900 Bellerive Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Bellerive Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2900 Bellerive Drive has a pool.
Does 2900 Bellerive Drive have accessible units?
No, 2900 Bellerive Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Bellerive Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2900 Bellerive Drive has units with dishwashers.

