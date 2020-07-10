2900 Bellerive Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Charming 1 story in Ridgeview Ranch! Large corner lot with walking distance to pool, clubhouse, tennis and Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course! Inviting Home features Formal Living and Dining, Study or 4th bedroom, Beautiful Granite Countertops in Eat In Kitchen, with 42 in cabinets and gas cooktop. Newer Appliances. Opens up to Large Family Room, great for entertaining and Family Time! Large backyard with playset. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are included. TAR application plus proof of income, DL and $55 app fee per adult 18 and older. Pets on case by case basis.