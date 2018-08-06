2813 Chatsworth Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Wonderful Plano location across the street from Spring Creek and Chisholm Trail. This original owner has taken great care of this wonderful house. Some updates have already been completed for you like, exquisite granite kitchen countertops, replaced cooktop and wine cooler. Some Hardwood Flooring. Close to every major highway, President George Bush, and Dallas North Tollway. Excellent Plano schools. Large Covered Back Patio and Sparkling Pool and Spa to enjoy with your family. Only available for Lease through Home Partners of America.