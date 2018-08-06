All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2813 Chatsworth Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2813 Chatsworth Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2813 Chatsworth Lane

2813 Chatsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2813 Chatsworth Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful Plano location across the street from Spring Creek and Chisholm Trail. This original owner has taken great care of this wonderful house. Some updates have already been completed for you like, exquisite granite kitchen countertops, replaced cooktop and wine cooler. Some Hardwood Flooring. Close to every major highway, President George Bush, and Dallas North Tollway. Excellent Plano schools. Large Covered Back Patio and Sparkling Pool and Spa to enjoy with your family. Only available for Lease through Home Partners of America.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2813 Chatsworth Lane have any available units?
2813 Chatsworth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2813 Chatsworth Lane have?
Some of 2813 Chatsworth Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2813 Chatsworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2813 Chatsworth Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2813 Chatsworth Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2813 Chatsworth Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2813 Chatsworth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2813 Chatsworth Lane offers parking.
Does 2813 Chatsworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2813 Chatsworth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2813 Chatsworth Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2813 Chatsworth Lane has a pool.
Does 2813 Chatsworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 2813 Chatsworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2813 Chatsworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2813 Chatsworth Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District