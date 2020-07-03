All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2808 Gulf Breeze Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2808 Gulf Breeze Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2808 Gulf Breeze Court

2808 Gulf Breeze Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2808 Gulf Breeze Court, Plano, TX 75074
Timberbrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great Cul-de-Sac location, close to 75 and Springcreek in Timber Brook Estates. A very clean one story home with a large kitchen open to the den and 3 Bedrooms and study or 4 bedrooms, two 2 living and 2 dining areas. Wood floors in all living areas and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen, baths and laundry. Newer Stainless appliances, blinds throughout, board on board stained fence and lots of storage space, plus a huge master closet and laundry room. Walk to Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve with walking and bike trails or relax on the patio in the beautiful back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2808 Gulf Breeze Court have any available units?
2808 Gulf Breeze Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2808 Gulf Breeze Court have?
Some of 2808 Gulf Breeze Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2808 Gulf Breeze Court currently offering any rent specials?
2808 Gulf Breeze Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2808 Gulf Breeze Court pet-friendly?
No, 2808 Gulf Breeze Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2808 Gulf Breeze Court offer parking?
Yes, 2808 Gulf Breeze Court offers parking.
Does 2808 Gulf Breeze Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2808 Gulf Breeze Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2808 Gulf Breeze Court have a pool?
No, 2808 Gulf Breeze Court does not have a pool.
Does 2808 Gulf Breeze Court have accessible units?
No, 2808 Gulf Breeze Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2808 Gulf Breeze Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2808 Gulf Breeze Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District