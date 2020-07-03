2808 Gulf Breeze Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Great Cul-de-Sac location, close to 75 and Springcreek in Timber Brook Estates. A very clean one story home with a large kitchen open to the den and 3 Bedrooms and study or 4 bedrooms, two 2 living and 2 dining areas. Wood floors in all living areas and bedrooms with tile in the kitchen, baths and laundry. Newer Stainless appliances, blinds throughout, board on board stained fence and lots of storage space, plus a huge master closet and laundry room. Walk to Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve with walking and bike trails or relax on the patio in the beautiful back yard.