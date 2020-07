Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated dog park

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Freshly remodeled and ready for move in! 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great Plano location, features beautiful fireplace in den, split floorplan, carpet in bedrooms, tile in kitchen, laminate and hardwood flooring through out rest of house. Long driveway with parking in back. Nice size backyard with dog run and walking distance to High School. $75 administration fee is due upon signing of lease.