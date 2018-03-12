All apartments in Plano
Plano, TX
2726 Clear Springs Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2726 Clear Springs Drive

2726 Clear Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2726 Clear Springs Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Liberty Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of the nicest freshly updated rental properties in West Plano! Spotless, meticulously maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath in West Plano close to GBT for easy commutes has weekly Lawn Maintenance included. Beautifully landscaped back yard oasis. Master has two walk-in closets. RECENT UPDATES: Appliances, granite kitchen and baths with sinks and faucets; refinished kitchen cabinets; Plush nylon Freze Carpeting with 8-lb pad; oil-bronzed door knobs, oil-bronzed fans; 3-in. Faux wood blinds; Neutral fresh paint. NO smoking; NO pets; good credit & references; NO co-signers; NO multiple applicants. $45 app fee ea. person above 18. Owner Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2726 Clear Springs Drive have any available units?
2726 Clear Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2726 Clear Springs Drive have?
Some of 2726 Clear Springs Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2726 Clear Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2726 Clear Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2726 Clear Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2726 Clear Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2726 Clear Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2726 Clear Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 2726 Clear Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2726 Clear Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2726 Clear Springs Drive have a pool?
No, 2726 Clear Springs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2726 Clear Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 2726 Clear Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2726 Clear Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2726 Clear Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

