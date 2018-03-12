2726 Clear Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of the nicest freshly updated rental properties in West Plano! Spotless, meticulously maintained and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath in West Plano close to GBT for easy commutes has weekly Lawn Maintenance included. Beautifully landscaped back yard oasis. Master has two walk-in closets. RECENT UPDATES: Appliances, granite kitchen and baths with sinks and faucets; refinished kitchen cabinets; Plush nylon Freze Carpeting with 8-lb pad; oil-bronzed door knobs, oil-bronzed fans; 3-in. Faux wood blinds; Neutral fresh paint. NO smoking; NO pets; good credit & references; NO co-signers; NO multiple applicants. $45 app fee ea. person above 18. Owner Agent.