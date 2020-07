Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous House Built By Newmark! Wonderful Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling. Hardwood Floor in the Family Room. Ceiling Fans Throughout. Large Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, Maple Cabinets, Under Mount Sink and an Island. Large Master Down and 2 bedrooms up with a loft. Custom Paint and Lighting Fixtures. Plano ISD and the public schools in good rating. Easy Access to 75 & 121, major shopping malls, restaurants and parks. Great Value! Do Not Miss it!