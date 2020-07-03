2709 Bengal Ln

Amenities

garage stainless steel walk in closets pool fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

FULLY FURNISHED with top notch quality, this home is ideal for the corporate manager moving into town and unsure where to live. Settle down with us while you get to know the town. For lease for 1-6 months! Please send inquiries to email.



WE PAY ALL BILLS AND MANAGE ALL MAINTENANCE for a monthly total of $5,750, giving you a carefree lifestyle and the security of being able to predict your housing expenses each month.



Quiet, extremely safe neighborhood within 5 blocks of beloved Huston Elementary School. Everything you will ever need is within 2 miles from the house. You are also equidistant from Hwy 75/Central Expressway or the North Dallas Toll Road.



EXCELLENT PHYSICAL CONDITION! We thought we would be here forever, so we maintained it well.



4 bedrooms, two of them quite large

Kitchen and breakfast room with friendly tile and stainless appliances

Den has fireplace, raised hearth, sky lights, french doors, and vaulted ceiling

Huge fiberglass swimming pool with diving board and redwood privacy fence

Master suite w/walk in closet and his/her sides and permanent, sturdy wood shelving to the ceiling, open dressing room with his/her sinks, new marble countertop, huge mirror, great LIGHTING , separate bath with shower and tiled sunken tub big enough for two.

Workbench and lots of storage in the garage

Lots of art and decor!!