Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2709 Bengal Ln
2709 Bengal Ln

2709 Bengal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Bengal Lane, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FULLY FURNISHED with top notch quality, this home is ideal for the corporate manager moving into town and unsure where to live. Settle down with us while you get to know the town. For lease for 1-6 months! Please send inquiries to email.

WE PAY ALL BILLS AND MANAGE ALL MAINTENANCE for a monthly total of $5,750, giving you a carefree lifestyle and the security of being able to predict your housing expenses each month.

Quiet, extremely safe neighborhood within 5 blocks of beloved Huston Elementary School. Everything you will ever need is within 2 miles from the house. You are also equidistant from Hwy 75/Central Expressway or the North Dallas Toll Road.

EXCELLENT PHYSICAL CONDITION! We thought we would be here forever, so we maintained it well.

4 bedrooms, two of them quite large
Kitchen and breakfast room with friendly tile and stainless appliances
Den has fireplace, raised hearth, sky lights, french doors, and vaulted ceiling
Huge fiberglass swimming pool with diving board and redwood privacy fence
Master suite w/walk in closet and his/her sides and permanent, sturdy wood shelving to the ceiling, open dressing room with his/her sinks, new marble countertop, huge mirror, great LIGHTING , separate bath with shower and tiled sunken tub big enough for two.
Workbench and lots of storage in the garage
Lots of art and decor!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Bengal Ln have any available units?
2709 Bengal Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Bengal Ln have?
Some of 2709 Bengal Ln's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Bengal Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Bengal Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Bengal Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Bengal Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2709 Bengal Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Bengal Ln offers parking.
Does 2709 Bengal Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2709 Bengal Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Bengal Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Bengal Ln has a pool.
Does 2709 Bengal Ln have accessible units?
No, 2709 Bengal Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Bengal Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Bengal Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

