2708 Cascade Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:02 AM

2708 Cascade Drive

2708 Cascade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Cascade Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just updated, looks like a model home, IMMACULATE and all neutral colors. Wood-looking tile floors for easy care, new carpet and c-tile floors in kitchen and baths. The most very sought after PISD schools and a great location. This 3 BR one story home has a HUGE formal living that would make a great study or kids playroom. It also has a formal dining and eat in kitchen, oversized family room with fireplace, big master BR with large walk-in closet and bath features separate tub and shower, dual vanity and more. Big back yard with new fence. This is one of the nicest, updated homes in the neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Cascade Drive have any available units?
2708 Cascade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Cascade Drive have?
Some of 2708 Cascade Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Cascade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Cascade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Cascade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2708 Cascade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2708 Cascade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Cascade Drive offers parking.
Does 2708 Cascade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 Cascade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Cascade Drive have a pool?
No, 2708 Cascade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Cascade Drive have accessible units?
No, 2708 Cascade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Cascade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Cascade Drive has units with dishwashers.

