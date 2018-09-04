2708 Cascade Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just updated, looks like a model home, IMMACULATE and all neutral colors. Wood-looking tile floors for easy care, new carpet and c-tile floors in kitchen and baths. The most very sought after PISD schools and a great location. This 3 BR one story home has a HUGE formal living that would make a great study or kids playroom. It also has a formal dining and eat in kitchen, oversized family room with fireplace, big master BR with large walk-in closet and bath features separate tub and shower, dual vanity and more. Big back yard with new fence. This is one of the nicest, updated homes in the neighborhood!