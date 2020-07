Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Wonderful one-story with pool and updates throughout is ready for move-in! New granite counters & stone backsplash in kitch with undermount stainless sink and faucet. Neutral walls freshly painted. Wood floors in front Living-Dining combo. Lg Family rm with fireplace and built-in desk; 3rd LA has view of back yard pool. Oversized garage with workbench. Great location close to schools, parks, major highways, restaurants and entertainment.