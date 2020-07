Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Clean, attractive, and well-maintained, ready to move-in home in the heart of Plano. Less than 3 miles to State Farm, Cityline, and DART Plano train station. This 2-story townhouse has 3 full bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and a bonus half bathroom for guests on the first floor. All new fresh paint was applied throughout the home 03-2020. The home also features a driveway that leads to a low-maintenance backyard with a covered backyard patio.



Pet Friendly. None aggressive breed only.