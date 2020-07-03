2613 Gull Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

Spectacular home Redesigned by Dulcetti Homes in Plano, FRISCO ISD. Walking distance to Elementary rated 10 by Great schools. Magnificent residence has a stunning backyard with MODERN pool and HUGE covered patio attached to a grill area. Luminous open floor plan where you can see the backyard through SLIDING DOORS and massive windows. The main level also has 2 living areas with one STONE fireplace and a dining room accompanied by a gorgeous REMODELED kitchen with quartz counter tops. Spacious rooms & fully renovated bathrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a BARN DOOR to a stylish bathroom. HOA offers pool, tennis, gym, parks and golf. You will not find anything like in the neighborhood.