Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2613 Gull Lake Drive
Last updated April 25 2019 at 1:41 AM

2613 Gull Lake Drive

2613 Gull Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Gull Lake Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Spectacular home Redesigned by Dulcetti Homes in Plano, FRISCO ISD. Walking distance to Elementary rated 10 by Great schools. Magnificent residence has a stunning backyard with MODERN pool and HUGE covered patio attached to a grill area. Luminous open floor plan where you can see the backyard through SLIDING DOORS and massive windows. The main level also has 2 living areas with one STONE fireplace and a dining room accompanied by a gorgeous REMODELED kitchen with quartz counter tops. Spacious rooms & fully renovated bathrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and a BARN DOOR to a stylish bathroom. HOA offers pool, tennis, gym, parks and golf. You will not find anything like in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Gull Lake Drive have any available units?
2613 Gull Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Gull Lake Drive have?
Some of 2613 Gull Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Gull Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Gull Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Gull Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2613 Gull Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2613 Gull Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Gull Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 Gull Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 Gull Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Gull Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2613 Gull Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 2613 Gull Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Gull Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Gull Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Gull Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

