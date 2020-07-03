2613 Briarwood Drive

Amenities

Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 bath in East Plano . Kitchen has been updated with Granite and includes double oven microwave, dishwasher, FRIDGE and a lovely breakfast area. Carpet in the bedrooms and wood floors in the common areas. Living room has white brick fireplace and French doors the lead to a Beautiful Creek in the backyard. Backyard oasis includes 6 People Hot tub / Spa and 8 foot wood fence. 2 car garage with workbench. Washer and Dryer included. PETS are case by case, fees may apply. This home is offered furnished or unfurnished. Unfurnished rent is $2099.Will be a normal rental home with a few extra items, FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER Furnished rent is $2399. It will include the items above fridge, washer. As well as 4 tvs, 6 beds with bedding, 2 dining tables w/ chairs, 2 couches, side tables, lamps, two futons, dishes, pots, pans, silverware, grill, 6 People Hot tub.