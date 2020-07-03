All apartments in Plano
2613 Briarwood Drive
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:19 PM

2613 Briarwood Drive

2613 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2613 Briarwood Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Briarwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated 4 Bedroom, 3 bath in East Plano . Kitchen has been updated with Granite and includes double oven microwave, dishwasher, FRIDGE and a lovely breakfast area. Carpet in the bedrooms and wood floors in the common areas. Living room has white brick fireplace and French doors the lead to a Beautiful Creek in the backyard. Backyard oasis includes 6 People Hot tub / Spa and 8 foot wood fence. 2 car garage with workbench. Washer and Dryer included. PETS are case by case, fees may apply. This home is offered furnished or unfurnished. Unfurnished rent is $2099.Will be a normal rental home with a few extra items, FRIDGE, WASHER and DRYER Furnished rent is $2399. It will include the items above fridge, washer. As well as 4 tvs, 6 beds with bedding, 2 dining tables w/ chairs, 2 couches, side tables, lamps, two futons, dishes, pots, pans, silverware, grill, 6 People Hot tub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
2613 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 2613 Briarwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2613 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2613 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2613 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 2613 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2613 Briarwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 2613 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2613 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2613 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2613 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

