All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2609 Trailridge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2609 Trailridge Dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:21 PM

2609 Trailridge Dr

2609 Trailridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2609 Trailridge Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 07/22/20 Updated, 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Plano - Property Id: 159585

Beautiful, updated and spacious... 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Plano, in family friendly neighborhood, on a corner lot. Kitchen overlooks family room with a nice fireplace. Close to great schools, shopping areas and major highways. Beautiful backyard, completely fenced in, with large covered patio, perfect for entertaining. Even comes with a delicious pear tree that gives off hundreds of amazing pears each year.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/159585
Property Id 159585

(RLNE5782309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Trailridge Dr have any available units?
2609 Trailridge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Trailridge Dr have?
Some of 2609 Trailridge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Trailridge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Trailridge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Trailridge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Trailridge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Trailridge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Trailridge Dr offers parking.
Does 2609 Trailridge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2609 Trailridge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Trailridge Dr have a pool?
No, 2609 Trailridge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Trailridge Dr have accessible units?
No, 2609 Trailridge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Trailridge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Trailridge Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District