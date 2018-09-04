All apartments in Plano
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

2609 Ezekial Way

2609 Ezekial Way · No Longer Available
Location

2609 Ezekial Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Duplex with 2 bedrooms in good condition, open floor plan. Two Car Garage with fenced yard. Conveniently located in the center of Plano. HOA included and pet case by case. Priced below market. Come and show it, this one will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2609 Ezekial Way have any available units?
2609 Ezekial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2609 Ezekial Way have?
Some of 2609 Ezekial Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2609 Ezekial Way currently offering any rent specials?
2609 Ezekial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2609 Ezekial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2609 Ezekial Way is pet friendly.
Does 2609 Ezekial Way offer parking?
Yes, 2609 Ezekial Way offers parking.
Does 2609 Ezekial Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2609 Ezekial Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2609 Ezekial Way have a pool?
No, 2609 Ezekial Way does not have a pool.
Does 2609 Ezekial Way have accessible units?
No, 2609 Ezekial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2609 Ezekial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2609 Ezekial Way has units with dishwashers.

