2609 Ezekial Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Duplex with 2 bedrooms in good condition, open floor plan. Two Car Garage with fenced yard. Conveniently located in the center of Plano. HOA included and pet case by case. Priced below market. Come and show it, this one will not last!