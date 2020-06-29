All apartments in Plano
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2606 Trenton Court

2606 Trenton Court · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Trenton Court, Plano, TX 75075
Bunker

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Baths features granite counter tops in kitchen, wood floors and ceramic tile, nice updated master bath with separate tub and shower. Large fenced in backyard with patio. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/644449. Agent please schedule through CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Trenton Court have any available units?
2606 Trenton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2606 Trenton Court have?
Some of 2606 Trenton Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Trenton Court currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Trenton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Trenton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Trenton Court is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Trenton Court offer parking?
No, 2606 Trenton Court does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Trenton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Trenton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Trenton Court have a pool?
No, 2606 Trenton Court does not have a pool.
Does 2606 Trenton Court have accessible units?
No, 2606 Trenton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Trenton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Trenton Court does not have units with dishwashers.

