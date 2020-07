Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven Property Amenities

Deep in the heart of Plano, this 4 bedroom 2 bath is within walking distance of Saigling Elementary and Plano Senior High School. Fresh interior paint and new carpet in bedrooms. The living and dining contain real hardwood floors with a 2 sided see-through fireplace. Living room has built-in cabinets and formal has wainscoting. Come see it today!



UPDATE Putting in wooden fence as of December 29th and will be completely installed by the end of the week.