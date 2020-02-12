All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:12 AM

2601 Preston Road

2601 Preston Road · No Longer Available
Location

2601 Preston Road, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
If you are looking for modern touches & convenience this home is a MUST SEE!
The community features Secured Gated Entry, Attached Garage with additional Parking Space, Beautiful Community Pool & Sun Deck.
The home just underwent an extensive update with polished nickel fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite, and a modern lighting package.
Across the street from multi-million dollar homes.
Close to Willow Bend shopping, Parks, and conveniently located off Preston road short walk to several popular restaurants, whole foods, trader joes, and Studio Movie Grill. Right around the corner from Centennial Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Preston Road have any available units?
2601 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Preston Road have?
Some of 2601 Preston Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2601 Preston Road offer parking?
Yes, 2601 Preston Road offers parking.
Does 2601 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Preston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 2601 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 2601 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 2601 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2601 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

