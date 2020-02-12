2601 Preston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

If you are looking for modern touches & convenience this home is a MUST SEE!

The community features Secured Gated Entry, Attached Garage with additional Parking Space, Beautiful Community Pool & Sun Deck.

The home just underwent an extensive update with polished nickel fixtures, luxury vinyl plank flooring, granite, and a modern lighting package.

Across the street from multi-million dollar homes.

Close to Willow Bend shopping, Parks, and conveniently located off Preston road short walk to several popular restaurants, whole foods, trader joes, and Studio Movie Grill. Right around the corner from Centennial Elementary School.