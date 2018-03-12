2600 Ezekial Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story townhome near historic downtown Plano and great school district. Repainted in modern 2-tone colors. Includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage and fenced in backyard. Near 75 and DART light train station.



-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, dishwasher;

-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;

-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;

-- Pets Allowed: Yes;

-- Insurance Required: Yes;



Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.