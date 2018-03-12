All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2600 Ezekial Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2600 Ezekial Way
Last updated May 29 2019 at 7:47 PM

2600 Ezekial Way

2600 Ezekial Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2600 Ezekial Way, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story townhome near historic downtown Plano and great school district. Repainted in modern 2-tone colors. Includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2-car garage and fenced in backyard. Near 75 and DART light train station.

-- Appliances: Includes a stove/oven, dishwasher;
-- Utilities: Not included - all utilities must be setup in tenants name by move-in;
-- Lease Terms: 12+ months minimum;
-- Pets Allowed: Yes;
-- Insurance Required: Yes;

Apply at (www.verdei.co) under vacancies. To qualify, applicant must make at least 3x monthly rent of combined gross income, have a credit score of 600+, no landlord collections, and no past criminal history or evictions. All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed, please verify everything.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 Ezekial Way have any available units?
2600 Ezekial Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 Ezekial Way have?
Some of 2600 Ezekial Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 Ezekial Way currently offering any rent specials?
2600 Ezekial Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 Ezekial Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2600 Ezekial Way is pet friendly.
Does 2600 Ezekial Way offer parking?
Yes, 2600 Ezekial Way offers parking.
Does 2600 Ezekial Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600 Ezekial Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 Ezekial Way have a pool?
No, 2600 Ezekial Way does not have a pool.
Does 2600 Ezekial Way have accessible units?
No, 2600 Ezekial Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 Ezekial Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 Ezekial Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky
Plano, TX 75075
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District