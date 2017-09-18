2537 Royal Birkdale

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage tennis court

On the Golf course in Ridgeview Ranch gated community. Updated-wood floors, granite counters, Bosch Stainless appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, convection oven, and master bath. Lg 3 car garage, gameroom-media combo with wetbar & frig, screen enclosed deck on 2nd level, Master and study down, 3 BRs up, 2 gas fireplaces, open kitchen, tall ceilings, split formals, lighted art niches, storage area on side for boat or car, big back yard, mature trees, .26-acre, recent roof & garage doors; 8x10 shed, and more. Study could be a 5th BR down. Two community pools, gym & tennis! Plano with awesome Frisco ISD! Lease-to-own avail.