Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

2537 Royal Birkdale

2537 Royal Birkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2537 Royal Birkdale Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
On the Golf course in Ridgeview Ranch gated community. Updated-wood floors, granite counters, Bosch Stainless appliances, 5 burner gas cooktop, convection oven, and master bath. Lg 3 car garage, gameroom-media combo with wetbar & frig, screen enclosed deck on 2nd level, Master and study down, 3 BRs up, 2 gas fireplaces, open kitchen, tall ceilings, split formals, lighted art niches, storage area on side for boat or car, big back yard, mature trees, .26-acre, recent roof & garage doors; 8x10 shed, and more. Study could be a 5th BR down. Two community pools, gym & tennis! Plano with awesome Frisco ISD! Lease-to-own avail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537 Royal Birkdale have any available units?
2537 Royal Birkdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537 Royal Birkdale have?
Some of 2537 Royal Birkdale's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537 Royal Birkdale currently offering any rent specials?
2537 Royal Birkdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537 Royal Birkdale pet-friendly?
No, 2537 Royal Birkdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2537 Royal Birkdale offer parking?
Yes, 2537 Royal Birkdale offers parking.
Does 2537 Royal Birkdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2537 Royal Birkdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537 Royal Birkdale have a pool?
Yes, 2537 Royal Birkdale has a pool.
Does 2537 Royal Birkdale have accessible units?
No, 2537 Royal Birkdale does not have accessible units.
Does 2537 Royal Birkdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2537 Royal Birkdale has units with dishwashers.

