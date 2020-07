Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifulllu updated home on oversized corner lot in quiet neighborhood,.Large living area has brick fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Kitchen has white cabinets and granite countertops with updated appliances. Breakfast room has large windows for plenty of natural light and views of backyard. Large outdoor patio with room for kids and pets to run with recently replaced fence. Roomy master suite with new granite and tiled shower.