Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2521 Allegro Lane
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:00 PM

2521 Allegro Lane

2521 Allegro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2521 Allegro Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for Lease in Plano! Located on a Corner Lot in the Quiet Neighborhood of Knolls At Russell
Creek. Home Features an Open Floor Plan with Gorgeous Wood Flooring, Open style floor plan! Kitchen Comes with Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash and Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space! Master bathroom has huge walking closets, plenty of storage. Garage with work bench and board for tools. Walking Distance to Community Pool, Park and Jogging Trail! Minutes to Schools, Shopping, Dining and Russell Creek Park! Quick, Easy Access to 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2521 Allegro Lane have any available units?
2521 Allegro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2521 Allegro Lane have?
Some of 2521 Allegro Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2521 Allegro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2521 Allegro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2521 Allegro Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2521 Allegro Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2521 Allegro Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2521 Allegro Lane offers parking.
Does 2521 Allegro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2521 Allegro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2521 Allegro Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2521 Allegro Lane has a pool.
Does 2521 Allegro Lane have accessible units?
No, 2521 Allegro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2521 Allegro Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2521 Allegro Lane has units with dishwashers.

