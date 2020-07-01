2521 Allegro Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home for Lease in Plano! Located on a Corner Lot in the Quiet Neighborhood of Knolls At Russell

Creek. Home Features an Open Floor Plan with Gorgeous Wood Flooring, Open style floor plan! Kitchen Comes with Granite Counters, Tile Back Splash and Plenty of Counter and Cabinet Space! Master bathroom has huge walking closets, plenty of storage. Garage with work bench and board for tools. Walking Distance to Community Pool, Park and Jogging Trail! Minutes to Schools, Shopping, Dining and Russell Creek Park! Quick, Easy Access to 121.