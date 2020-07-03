2512 Geiberger Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park fire pit game room parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful home in Ridgeview Ranch Estes in a Golf Course in Plano in a gated community with great schools at Frisco ISD with Liberty, Vandeventer and Anderson Schools. 3 Cars Garage with a large game room above. Beautiful unpdates including hardwood, stone walls, granite, custom paint and lightning. GE monogram appliances, wine grotto, oversized laundry and mud room, pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen with grill and bev fridge. Beautiful cedar cover porch, dog run, garden. 2 common pools, playground, tennis, hike and bike.