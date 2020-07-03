All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2512 Geiberger Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2512 Geiberger Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:26 AM

2512 Geiberger Drive

2512 Geiberger Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2512 Geiberger Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Ridgeview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
fire pit
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful home in Ridgeview Ranch Estes in a Golf Course in Plano in a gated community with great schools at Frisco ISD with Liberty, Vandeventer and Anderson Schools. 3 Cars Garage with a large game room above. Beautiful unpdates including hardwood, stone walls, granite, custom paint and lightning. GE monogram appliances, wine grotto, oversized laundry and mud room, pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen with grill and bev fridge. Beautiful cedar cover porch, dog run, garden. 2 common pools, playground, tennis, hike and bike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Geiberger Drive have any available units?
2512 Geiberger Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2512 Geiberger Drive have?
Some of 2512 Geiberger Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 Geiberger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Geiberger Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Geiberger Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2512 Geiberger Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2512 Geiberger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Geiberger Drive offers parking.
Does 2512 Geiberger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Geiberger Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Geiberger Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2512 Geiberger Drive has a pool.
Does 2512 Geiberger Drive have accessible units?
No, 2512 Geiberger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Geiberger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 Geiberger Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District