2512 Geiberger Drive

Amenities
Beautiful home in Ridgeview Ranch Estes in a Golf Course in Plano in a gated community with great schools at Frisco ISD with Liberty, Vandeventer and Anderson Schools. 3 Cars Garage with a large game room above. Beautiful unpdates including hardwood, stone walls, granite, custom paint and lightning. GE monogram appliances, wine grotto, oversized laundry and mud room, pool, spa, fire pit, outdoor kitchen with grill and bev fridge. Beautiful cedar cover porch, dog run, garden. 2 common pools, playground, tennis, hike and bike.