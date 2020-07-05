All apartments in Plano
2501 Links Drive
2501 Links Drive

2501 Links Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2501 Links Dr, Plano, TX 75093
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Much desired,updated 1 story home in prestigious Hills of Prestonwood Golf Community.The open floor plan with plantation shutters covered windows makes this home light & bright!Spacious kitchen with Granite counters, SS aplnc,4 burner gas c-top & fridge.The kitchen overlooks the bright & cheerful main FM making it perfect for entertaining guests.Floor plan includes a spare space for office or play nook near the mstrbdrm.Access to a private patio from mstr bdrm & kitchen.Cozy,low maintenance stamped concrete bkyrd comes with a Koi pond(mntnce included in rent)!Washer & Dryer included. Perfect location with easy commute to major frwys & famous Arbor hill nature preserve trails!Mowing& trimming included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2501 Links Drive have any available units?
2501 Links Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2501 Links Drive have?
Some of 2501 Links Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2501 Links Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2501 Links Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2501 Links Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2501 Links Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2501 Links Drive offer parking?
No, 2501 Links Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2501 Links Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2501 Links Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2501 Links Drive have a pool?
No, 2501 Links Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2501 Links Drive have accessible units?
No, 2501 Links Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2501 Links Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2501 Links Drive has units with dishwashers.

