AMAZING! Completely renovated. Custom cabinets, granite, new floors, new kitchen and bathrooms. Beautiful OPEN floor plan, 3 rooms with vaulted ceilings, lots of light and windows. Bright open kitchen with views of two living areas. Master bedroom has cozy fireplace and his and her bathroom. Three bedrooms down and a bedroom or bonus room up! 2 blocks from Hughston Elementary and Horseshoe Park park for kids! Foundation work with lifetime warranty completed in 2016.