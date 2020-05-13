2453 Deer Horn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Desired location goes to Rice,Jasper,Plano West schools, exemplary Plano ISD! Charming 4 bedroom with spacious open floor plan. Large kitchen with tons of counterspace and cabinets, gas cooktop, island, eat-in nook. Lots of natural light in the family room with gaslog fireplace. Huge master suite features sitting area, separate sinks, big walk-in closest. Relax on the covered porch in this quiet neighborhood. Walking distance to Russell Creek Park, community pool and the playground. Easy access to Hwy 121,75, shops, restaurants and more.