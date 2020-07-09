2421 Brycewood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously maintained 5 Bedroom house with numerous upgrades. Property is served by exemplary Plano ISD schools. High ceiling foyer leads past the tandem formal living and dining on one side and double doors lead to private study and bedroom on the other side. Large family room with crown moldings, beautiful stone fireplace, huge Suite-styled master bedroom with private sitting area and three decently sized bedrooms upstairs. Chef's kitchen features a 3mm granite countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, walk-in butlers pantry and large kitchen dining area with an abundance of beautiful quality wood cabinets. Located just minutes from Shops of Legacy, Watters Crk mall, Stonebriar mall