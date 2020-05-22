All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2400 Havard Oak Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2400 Havard Oak Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:11 PM

2400 Havard Oak Drive

2400 Havard Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2400 Havard Oak Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great curb appeal, charming 2 story home, with master suite on first floor. Garden tub, separate shower, double sinks, and large walk in closet. Open kitchen to family room. Separate formal living room and dining. Separate extra living area upstairs. 2 secondary bedrooms upstairs with full bath. Large breakfast bar island in kitchen with lots of work space. Perfect for entertaining. small landscaped yard in back, with patio, low maintenance. Neighborhood is adjacent to Bob Woodruff park, Plano ISD!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Havard Oak Drive have any available units?
2400 Havard Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Havard Oak Drive have?
Some of 2400 Havard Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Havard Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Havard Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Havard Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Havard Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2400 Havard Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Havard Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 2400 Havard Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Havard Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Havard Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 2400 Havard Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Havard Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Havard Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Havard Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Havard Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District