2317 Choctaw Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

A spacious 1 story house offers 4 bedroom 2 bath in a great location near Preston and Park area.

Vaulted living area with wood burning fireplace and laminate flooring. A light and bright kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of storage space. Oversize master suite and good size rooms. Nice size back yard with covered patio and swing set. Award winning Plano ISD. Close to shops, restaurants and major highways. Pets are on case by case basis.. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all MLS information including size, schools and features.