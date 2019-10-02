All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 1 2020

2317 Choctaw Drive

2317 Choctaw Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Choctaw Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
oven
A spacious 1 story house offers 4 bedroom 2 bath in a great location near Preston and Park area.
Vaulted living area with wood burning fireplace and laminate flooring. A light and bright kitchen with granite countertops and plenty of storage space. Oversize master suite and good size rooms. Nice size back yard with covered patio and swing set. Award winning Plano ISD. Close to shops, restaurants and major highways. Pets are on case by case basis.. Tenant and tenant's agent to verify all MLS information including size, schools and features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Choctaw Drive have any available units?
2317 Choctaw Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Choctaw Drive have?
Some of 2317 Choctaw Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Choctaw Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Choctaw Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Choctaw Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2317 Choctaw Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2317 Choctaw Drive offer parking?
No, 2317 Choctaw Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2317 Choctaw Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Choctaw Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Choctaw Drive have a pool?
No, 2317 Choctaw Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2317 Choctaw Drive have accessible units?
No, 2317 Choctaw Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Choctaw Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2317 Choctaw Drive has units with dishwashers.

