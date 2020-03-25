2312 Terping Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

This beautiful Custer Creek Estates 2 story in Plano is a must see! Fireplace with gas logs and wood mantel. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops and island. Kitchen also has tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, smooth top stove and tons of storage! Half bath with pedestal sink. Downstairs master with garden tub, separate frameless shower and dual sinks, as well as skylight that keeps it nice and bright! 6 x 6 master closet. Nice sized secondary bedrooms upstairs with bath. New 2 inch blinds. Covered deck.