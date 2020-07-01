2309 Fountain Head Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This custom built home is a must see! Located in an established, quiet neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen granite and an island for the foodies. Comes with it's own utility room. Also, this house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, and 3 living areas. Included is a sun room to enjoy! The master bedroom includes walk in closets for his and hers, double vanity, separate shower and bath. There is plenty of space for everyone in this house. This house is located in an exemplary school district. This will not last long. Come see today!