Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:28 AM

2309 Fountain Head Drive

2309 Fountain Head Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Fountain Head Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This custom built home is a must see! Located in an established, quiet neighborhood. Upgraded kitchen granite and an island for the foodies. Comes with it's own utility room. Also, this house has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, and 3 living areas. Included is a sun room to enjoy! The master bedroom includes walk in closets for his and hers, double vanity, separate shower and bath. There is plenty of space for everyone in this house. This house is located in an exemplary school district. This will not last long. Come see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Fountain Head Drive have any available units?
2309 Fountain Head Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Fountain Head Drive have?
Some of 2309 Fountain Head Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Fountain Head Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Fountain Head Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Fountain Head Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Fountain Head Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2309 Fountain Head Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Fountain Head Drive offers parking.
Does 2309 Fountain Head Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Fountain Head Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Fountain Head Drive have a pool?
No, 2309 Fountain Head Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Fountain Head Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Fountain Head Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Fountain Head Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Fountain Head Drive has units with dishwashers.

