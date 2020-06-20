Rent Calculator
2304 Lawndale Place
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2304 Lawndale Place
2304 Lawndale Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
2304 Lawndale Place, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2304 Lawndale Place have any available units?
2304 Lawndale Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 2304 Lawndale Place currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Lawndale Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Lawndale Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Lawndale Place is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Lawndale Place offer parking?
No, 2304 Lawndale Place does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Lawndale Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Lawndale Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Lawndale Place have a pool?
No, 2304 Lawndale Place does not have a pool.
Does 2304 Lawndale Place have accessible units?
No, 2304 Lawndale Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Lawndale Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 Lawndale Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Lawndale Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2304 Lawndale Place does not have units with air conditioning.
