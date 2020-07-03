2249 Chasefield Drive

Beautiful 1 Story home, 3 bedrooms,2 bath,fresh paint, new carpet, high ceilings, laminate floors,fireplace, Island eat-in-kitchen with pantry & extra counter space, refrigerator, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
