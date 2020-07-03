All apartments in Plano
2249 Chasefield Drive

Location

2249 Chasefield Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 1 Story home, 3 bedrooms,2 bath,fresh paint, new carpet, high ceilings, laminate floors,fireplace, Island eat-in-kitchen with pantry & extra counter space, refrigerator, Large master bedroom with walk-in closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2249 Chasefield Drive have any available units?
2249 Chasefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2249 Chasefield Drive have?
Some of 2249 Chasefield Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2249 Chasefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2249 Chasefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2249 Chasefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2249 Chasefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2249 Chasefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2249 Chasefield Drive offers parking.
Does 2249 Chasefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2249 Chasefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2249 Chasefield Drive have a pool?
No, 2249 Chasefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2249 Chasefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2249 Chasefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2249 Chasefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2249 Chasefield Drive has units with dishwashers.

