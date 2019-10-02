All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2212 Hunters Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2212 Hunters Run Drive
Last updated July 7 2019 at 1:49 AM

2212 Hunters Run Drive

2212 Hunters Run Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2212 Hunters Run Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute & cozy traditional home situated in the Knolls at Russell Creek with new floor and granite countertop. Highly rated Rice middle school and Plano West senior high. Clean curb appeal with beautiful trees and well maintained landscaping throughout the property. As you walk in- you are greeted with an open floor plan concept with crown moldings and high ceilings. The kitchen is open to the living area, perfect for entertaining family and guests. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet with added shelves, double sink vanity, and separate shower with garden tub. Excellent location: close to parks, highways, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2212 Hunters Run Drive have any available units?
2212 Hunters Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2212 Hunters Run Drive have?
Some of 2212 Hunters Run Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2212 Hunters Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2212 Hunters Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2212 Hunters Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2212 Hunters Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 2212 Hunters Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2212 Hunters Run Drive offers parking.
Does 2212 Hunters Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2212 Hunters Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2212 Hunters Run Drive have a pool?
No, 2212 Hunters Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2212 Hunters Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 2212 Hunters Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2212 Hunters Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2212 Hunters Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District