2212 Hunters Run Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Cute & cozy traditional home situated in the Knolls at Russell Creek with new floor and granite countertop. Highly rated Rice middle school and Plano West senior high. Clean curb appeal with beautiful trees and well maintained landscaping throughout the property. As you walk in- you are greeted with an open floor plan concept with crown moldings and high ceilings. The kitchen is open to the living area, perfect for entertaining family and guests. The master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet with added shelves, double sink vanity, and separate shower with garden tub. Excellent location: close to parks, highways, shopping and dining.