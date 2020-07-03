All apartments in Plano
2212 Chasefield Drive
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:36 PM

2212 Chasefield Drive

2212 Chasefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Chasefield Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very clean bright and spacious inviting 2 story home with tiles and wood floors down stairs. Bedrooms has carpet and are all upstairs. Comes with a refrigerator, stove, oven washer and dryer. Pet deposit. In the heart of Plano with everything within minutes of the home. Convenient to major highways, schools, stores, and shopping. Well established neighborhood, great schools and neighborhood. You really don't want to miss out on this one. Come see it!!! You'll fall in love. Huge backyard with cement patio for those outdoor activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

