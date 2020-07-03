2212 Chasefield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very clean bright and spacious inviting 2 story home with tiles and wood floors down stairs. Bedrooms has carpet and are all upstairs. Comes with a refrigerator, stove, oven washer and dryer. Pet deposit. In the heart of Plano with everything within minutes of the home. Convenient to major highways, schools, stores, and shopping. Well established neighborhood, great schools and neighborhood. You really don't want to miss out on this one. Come see it!!! You'll fall in love. Huge backyard with cement patio for those outdoor activities.