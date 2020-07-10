2208 Scenic Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking bbq/grill garage

Luxurious, Majestic beauty in heart of Plano Exemplary PISD. 4 beds, 3.5 baths & 3 car garage. Study downstairs or bedrm.Freshly painted living and dining room, master bath,all bathrms warm neutral color. Amazing panoramic view from 2nd level.Wrought iron railings. High-quality Hardwood floors. Formal Living,dining. Vaulted ceiling, crown molding.Custom built fireplace,wooden mantle.Kitchen with high-end granite counters & island.Huge breakfast area,Custom cabinets,stainless sink.Bronze light fixtures.Master suite with en-suite bathroom & has a sitting area.Master bath has tile floors & frameless shower.Gameroom Backyard huge covered patio,outdoor dining grill space. Available from June 1st. Pets are welcome.