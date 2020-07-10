All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 2208 Scenic Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
2208 Scenic Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:23 AM

2208 Scenic Drive

2208 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2208 Scenic Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Luxurious, Majestic beauty in heart of Plano Exemplary PISD. 4 beds, 3.5 baths & 3 car garage. Study downstairs or bedrm.Freshly painted living and dining room, master bath,all bathrms warm neutral color. Amazing panoramic view from 2nd level.Wrought iron railings. High-quality Hardwood floors. Formal Living,dining. Vaulted ceiling, crown molding.Custom built fireplace,wooden mantle.Kitchen with high-end granite counters & island.Huge breakfast area,Custom cabinets,stainless sink.Bronze light fixtures.Master suite with en-suite bathroom & has a sitting area.Master bath has tile floors & frameless shower.Gameroom Backyard huge covered patio,outdoor dining grill space. Available from June 1st. Pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Scenic Drive have any available units?
2208 Scenic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Scenic Drive have?
Some of 2208 Scenic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Scenic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Scenic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Scenic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 Scenic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2208 Scenic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2208 Scenic Drive offers parking.
Does 2208 Scenic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Scenic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Scenic Drive have a pool?
No, 2208 Scenic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2208 Scenic Drive have accessible units?
No, 2208 Scenic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Scenic Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 Scenic Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
The Grand at Legacy West
6080 Water Street
Plano, TX 75024
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District