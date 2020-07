Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool sauna

Do not miss this one story custom home with pool, sauna room, 4 bed, 3 bath, large covered patio and extra parking spaces! Large Family and living rooms with build in shelves and wood floor. Bay windows in breakfast area and granite counter top in kitchen. Big trees and fruit trees around the house. Backyard is truly an oasis you do not want to miss. Moving in READY!!!