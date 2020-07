Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Single story rambler with dual masters on huge treed lot in the heart of Plano. Masters on opposite sides. Separate study with built-in desks and shelves. Beautiful partially covered patio, stacked formals in front, over-sized bedrooms. New SS appliances including wine cooler. Perfect home for family and entertaining! Spotless and ready for immediate move-in! Washer, dryer and refridgerator included.