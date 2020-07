Amenities

dishwasher microwave bathtub carpet oven

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven Property Amenities

Beautiful two-story Townhome in sought after Oak Point Estates. The open kitchen & family room are perfect for entertaining. Upstairs: Split floorplan with two spacious bedrooms, full guest bath, and workspace with built-in cabinets on one side. Large master bedroom with en suite bath, featuring dual sinks, large garden tub, separate shower, & private water closet. Spacious closets & built cabinets offer great storage. New carpet will be installed.