2008 Midcrest Drive
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:54 PM

2008 Midcrest Drive

2008 Midcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2008 Midcrest Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Dallas North Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath with 2 car garage. Very close to schools, shopping and city park with easy access to Hwy 75. Completely updated. Lovely granite counters in kitchen. Updated wood floors, paint, and ceramic tile. Dual sinks, walk-in closets and updated master bath. Large backyard with pool & patio. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2008 Midcrest Drive have any available units?
2008 Midcrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 2008 Midcrest Drive have?
Some of 2008 Midcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2008 Midcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2008 Midcrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2008 Midcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2008 Midcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2008 Midcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2008 Midcrest Drive offers parking.
Does 2008 Midcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2008 Midcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2008 Midcrest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2008 Midcrest Drive has a pool.
Does 2008 Midcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2008 Midcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2008 Midcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2008 Midcrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

