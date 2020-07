Amenities

Beautifully updated home with hardwood floors in living room, dining & master suite, and tile flooring in the wet areas. Gas log stone English fireplace graces the living room. The master bath has been remodeled with dual sinks, knee space, garden tub, separate shower & built-ins. Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Skylights. Covered patio, board-on-board steel post privacy fence. Ready for new tenants. Please see leasing guidelines in Transaction Desk