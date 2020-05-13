All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 12 2019 at 7:35 PM

1933 Aliso Road

1933 Aliso Road · No Longer Available
Location

1933 Aliso Road, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Cozy ranch style home in Los Rios! Newly renovated kitchen opens up to living area boasts Granite counter tops, new stainless steel appliances and flooring, trendy glass back splash and open breakfast area. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and formal dining space. Master bedroom with renovated master bath has dual sinks and large walk in shower. Chillax out back on the oversized covered patio with outdoor kitchen over looking this huge third acre lot. Nicely landscaped with stone firepit. Ask us about our rent to own program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 Aliso Road have any available units?
1933 Aliso Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 Aliso Road have?
Some of 1933 Aliso Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 Aliso Road currently offering any rent specials?
1933 Aliso Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 Aliso Road pet-friendly?
No, 1933 Aliso Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1933 Aliso Road offer parking?
Yes, 1933 Aliso Road offers parking.
Does 1933 Aliso Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1933 Aliso Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 Aliso Road have a pool?
No, 1933 Aliso Road does not have a pool.
Does 1933 Aliso Road have accessible units?
No, 1933 Aliso Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 Aliso Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 Aliso Road has units with dishwashers.

