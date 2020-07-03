All apartments in Plano
1924 Deerfield Drive

Location

1924 Deerfield Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY HOME WITH HIGH END REMODEL. Move in read recently updated w impeccable finishes, this pristine home offers a desired open layout w tons of natural light. Home offers views of the sparkling pool and huge yard.Master retreat w lux bath, His & Hers sinks, a deep tub, sep shower and 2 walk in closets. New flooring wood floors, tile, carpet. New SS appliances, new fixtures, lighting, and hardware. Updated bathrooms. re-Plastered pool with new cleaning system

**Required Monthly pool maintenance fee is not included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Deerfield Drive have any available units?
1924 Deerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Deerfield Drive have?
Some of 1924 Deerfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Deerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Deerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Deerfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Deerfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1924 Deerfield Drive offer parking?
No, 1924 Deerfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1924 Deerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Deerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Deerfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1924 Deerfield Drive has a pool.
Does 1924 Deerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1924 Deerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Deerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1924 Deerfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

