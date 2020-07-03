All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1909 Brown Stone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1909 Brown Stone Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:14 AM

1909 Brown Stone Drive

1909 Brown Stone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1909 Brown Stone Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Lovely former model home (Rendition Homes) with awesome curb appeal, open floor plan and high ceiling! Hardwood floors in entry+dining+downstairs living area. Plantation shutters abound! Family room has charming fireplace and nice view to backyard. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, double oven, large island, gas cook top and pantry! Master suite is downstairs with upgraded bath, separate shower, roomy closet, dual vanities. Media room with wet bar and sink and 3 beds 2 baths up. an office can be the 5 bedroom . Relaxing covered patio and good sized backyard for entertaining . Minutes from 75 & 190 Bush tollway,nearby shopping major employees,and restaurants and lots more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Brown Stone Drive have any available units?
1909 Brown Stone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Brown Stone Drive have?
Some of 1909 Brown Stone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Brown Stone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Brown Stone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Brown Stone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1909 Brown Stone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1909 Brown Stone Drive offer parking?
No, 1909 Brown Stone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1909 Brown Stone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Brown Stone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Brown Stone Drive have a pool?
No, 1909 Brown Stone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Brown Stone Drive have accessible units?
No, 1909 Brown Stone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Brown Stone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Brown Stone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd
Plano, TX 75025
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District