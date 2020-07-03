1909 Brown Stone Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Lovely former model home (Rendition Homes) with awesome curb appeal, open floor plan and high ceiling! Hardwood floors in entry+dining+downstairs living area. Plantation shutters abound! Family room has charming fireplace and nice view to backyard. Gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters, double oven, large island, gas cook top and pantry! Master suite is downstairs with upgraded bath, separate shower, roomy closet, dual vanities. Media room with wet bar and sink and 3 beds 2 baths up. an office can be the 5 bedroom . Relaxing covered patio and good sized backyard for entertaining . Minutes from 75 & 190 Bush tollway,nearby shopping major employees,and restaurants and lots more!!