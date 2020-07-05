1908 Nest Place

Amenities

This tidy and updated home has furnished appliances, granite counters, expansive 20 in tile floors throughout the lower floor for easy cleaning. Three bedroom 2.5 bath and generous back yard with concrete patio deck and bonus upstairs living area. Very inviting home in a great west Plano location. Plano West and John Paul II HS, near Trader Joe's, Panera Bread, Central Market, Cinemark Movies 10, Whole Foods, and Elliot's Hardware. Local business include Medical City and Baylor Scott White Hospitals, NTT Data, United Health Care, Qorvo, Texas Instruments, Raytheon, State Farm Insurance, Cigna Health Care, Wells Fargo Bank. Quick access to major roadways and transportation. $75 Administration fee due at move in.