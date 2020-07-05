All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1908 Nest Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1908 Nest Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1908 Nest Place

1908 Nest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1908 Nest Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This tidy and updated home has furnished appliances, granite counters, expansive 20 in tile floors throughout the lower floor for easy cleaning. Three bedroom 2.5 bath and generous back yard with concrete patio deck and bonus upstairs living area. Very inviting home in a great west Plano location. Plano West and John Paul II HS, near Trader Joe's, Panera Bread, Central Market, Cinemark Movies 10, Whole Foods, and Elliot's Hardware. Local business include Medical City and Baylor Scott White Hospitals, NTT Data, United Health Care, Qorvo, Texas Instruments, Raytheon, State Farm Insurance, Cigna Health Care, Wells Fargo Bank. Quick access to major roadways and transportation. $75 Administration fee due at move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 Nest Place have any available units?
1908 Nest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 Nest Place have?
Some of 1908 Nest Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 Nest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1908 Nest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 Nest Place pet-friendly?
No, 1908 Nest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1908 Nest Place offer parking?
Yes, 1908 Nest Place offers parking.
Does 1908 Nest Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 Nest Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 Nest Place have a pool?
No, 1908 Nest Place does not have a pool.
Does 1908 Nest Place have accessible units?
No, 1908 Nest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 Nest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 Nest Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District