/
Plano, TX
/
1900 Ports O Call Drive
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:55 AM

1900 Ports O Call Drive

1900 Ports O Call Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1900 Ports O Call Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming updated one story,corner lot home in a well established neighborhood in Plano! large spacious backyard with Sparkling pool and Grassy play area , 4 split Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Big living Room with a cozy fireplace great for relaxing or entertaining. Kitchen with Granite countertops open to a nice Dining Room. Home feature vaulted ceilings, Fresh paint walls thought, fireplace,and a wall of windows that overlook the large backyard. Separate Utility Room with cabinets.
This price include Landlord takes care of the pool maintains.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Ports O Call Drive have any available units?
1900 Ports O Call Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Ports O Call Drive have?
Some of 1900 Ports O Call Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Ports O Call Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Ports O Call Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Ports O Call Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Ports O Call Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1900 Ports O Call Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Ports O Call Drive offers parking.
Does 1900 Ports O Call Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Ports O Call Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Ports O Call Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1900 Ports O Call Drive has a pool.
Does 1900 Ports O Call Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Ports O Call Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Ports O Call Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1900 Ports O Call Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

