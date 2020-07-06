1900 Ports O Call Drive

Amenities

Charming updated one story,corner lot home in a well established neighborhood in Plano! large spacious backyard with Sparkling pool and Grassy play area , 4 split Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Big living Room with a cozy fireplace great for relaxing or entertaining. Kitchen with Granite countertops open to a nice Dining Room. Home feature vaulted ceilings, Fresh paint walls thought, fireplace,and a wall of windows that overlook the large backyard. Separate Utility Room with cabinets.

This price include Landlord takes care of the pool maintains.